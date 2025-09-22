The India U-17 men’s national football team beat arch-rivals Pakistan U-17 men’s national football team in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match. With a 3-2 win at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, the Blue Colts will be finishing as Group B toppers. Dallalmuon Gangte scored the first goal for the team in blue in the 31st minute, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam netted the second in the 63rd minute, and Rahan Ahmad struck the winner in the 73rd minute. Pakistan managed to net two equalizers, with a penalty getting converted by Muhammad Abdullah in the 43rd minute and Hamza Yasir in the 70th minute. Following this victory, India will play Bangladesh on September 25 in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final. Rahan Ahmed Scores As India U17 Football Team Edge Past Bhutan 1–0 To Seal SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Semi-Final Spot.

