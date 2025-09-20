Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 20 (ANI): The India U17 men's national team sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, after edging past Bhutan 1-0 in their second Group B match, at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, on Friday.

With this victory, India, who are on six points from two matches, have secured their place in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-finals. They will next play Pakistan on Monday, September 22, at 15.00 IST. The winner of the game will finish top of Group B, as per the AIFF website.

Also Read | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Preview: History, Tension and the 'Handshake' Everyone Will Be Watching in India-Pakistan Clash.

Super-sub Rahan Ahmed, introduced in the second half, scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute, to hand India a narrow 1-0 win. His efforts earned him the player of the match title.

Unlike the goal-fest opener, the Blue Colts had to be patient and faced a tighter challenge than expected as Bhutan's defence stayed disciplined and held firm, defying the predictions.

Also Read | Who is Aamir Kaleem? Know All About 43-Year-Old Oman Cricketer Who Became Oldest to Score T20I Half-Century Against Full-Member Nation During IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match.

The first half witnessed India pressing high and controlling possession, but Bhutan were compact with their game. The first real chance arrived in the 27th minute when Kamgouhao Doungel came close with a header from a classy Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba cross, only to see it drift wide of the left post. Five minutes later, Shubham Poonia won a free kick after being stumbled by the opposition, but the resulting delivery failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Skipper Denny Singh Wangkhem was pumped throughout the first half, and in the 37th minute, he swung a powerful cross that almost found Doungel, only for a block to deny the opportunity. A good chance came at the 40th minute, when Bhutan's clearance found Denny inside the box. He struck a thumping effort, but it went wide of the upright.

India had multiple chances, but Bhutan's defence stood tall to keep India from finding the breakthrough in the first half.

The Blue Colts returned after the break with renewed intent. The turning point finally arrived in the 58th minute. A matter of moments after stepping on the field, substitute Rahan Ahmed connected perfectly to finish a curling delivery from Maldino Singh Yumnam from the right flank. Rahan timed his leap and precisely gave India the much-needed lead. The goal lifted the team's confidence and tempo.

India continued pushing forward, and in the 82nd minute, Dallalmuon Gangte struck a fierce delivery from outside the box, which fell for Diamond Singh. His volley went wide. Rahan remained a constant threat to Bhutan and almost netted his brace in the 84th minute after reacting quickest to a rebound inside the area. He converted on the follow-up, the referee, however, disallowed the effort for a handball.

India managed the game well in the closing stages and secured another clean sheet, and more importantly, three more points. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)