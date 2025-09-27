The Indian men's U-17 football team clinched the SAFF U-17 Championship title with a thrilling win over Bangladesh men's U-17 football team in Colombo on Saturday, September 27. The defending champions showcased their class throughout the tournament and had a strong performance in the summit clash. In a nail-biter final, Bangladesh drew level 2-2 in the 90+5 minute of regulation time; the young Blue Colts dominated the penalties 4-1 to defend their title. This is the seventh SAFF Y17 Championship title win for the young Indian side and their fifth straight victory. The young Blue Clots earlier clinched the title in the 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024 editions of the U17 football tournament. Indian Football Team Enters U-17 SAFF 2025 Final; Blue Colts Qualify For Summit Clash Following Comprehensive 3-0 Victory Against Nepal.

India Wins SAFF U17 Championship 2025

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ 💥 INDIA ARE SAFF U17 CHAMPIONS 🏆 🔥🔥🔥🔥 India beats Bangladesh in Penalty Shootout in the finals to clinch the trophy for consecutive 5th time (overall 7th title) WHAT SCENES! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 📸 - SportzWorkz ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/PsJyLeF4kw — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 27, 2025

