India U-17 continue their winning run in the ongoing U-17 SAFF Championship 2025 as they enter final following a comfortable victory over Nepal in the semifinal. The India vs Nepal match took place at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. India won three matches so far and added another by securing a 3-0 win over Nepal in the final. Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Azlaan Shah, Diamond Singh Thokchom are three footballers who scored for India. Nepal tried to score in the dying minutes but their efforts were in vain. India Men’s Futsal Team Create History With First-Ever International Win, Team in Blue Beat Mongolia 3–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Indian Football Team Enters U-17 SAFF 2025 Final

