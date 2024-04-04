Monterrey has put themselves in advantage as they have prevailed over Inter Miami in the quarter-final first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. Monterrey beat Inter Miami by a scoreline of 2-1. Maximiliano Meza and Jorge Rodriguez scored a goal each for Monterrey. Rayados completely dominated the match by keeping the majority of the possession to themselves and even were good at taking the attack forward. Inter Miami on the other hand struggled but broke Monterrey's defence once to score a goal. Lionel Messi was not part of the squad for this match due to his fitness issues. Cristiano Ronaldo Gives His Latest Hat-Trick Match Ball to Brother Hugo (View Pic).

Inter Miami 1–2 Monterrey

