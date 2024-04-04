Every time Cristiano Ronaldo steps into the football field the records are made. One such record he made when he scored his career 65th hat-trick during the Abha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match. As a player completes a hat-trick they get to have the match ball. CR7 gave his match ball to his brother Hugo. Al-Nassr star scored consecutive hat-tricks in the last two matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick Video: Watch Al-Nassr Star Fire His Side to Dominant Victory Over Abha in Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo handing his brother Hugo his latest hat-trick ball to put in his museum. 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/bHRsJsrfGA— TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 3, 2024

