In a goal-fest at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami returned to winning ways in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025, clinching an easy victory over Montreal, where stars Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez hit as many as four goals between them. Messi opened the scoring for Inter, finding the net in the 27th minute. Hosts had to wait until the second half to double their lead, with Luis Suarez hitting a goal in the 68th minute, which the striker followed up with his second in the 71st minute. Dante Sealy managed to pull one back for Montreal, scoring a goal in the 74th minute, to cut down the lead to 3-1. However, Messi managed to quadruple the Herons' lead, scoring a brace for himself in the 87th minute. For visitors, Victor Loturi managed to hit a second goal in stoppage time, to reduce their defeat margin to 2-4. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi Team Up To Launch Football Club Deportivo LSM in Uruguay (Watch Video).

Inter Miami Win 4-2

4️⃣ goals = 3️⃣ points. Vamos Miami 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/si8oVDy8rm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 29, 2025

