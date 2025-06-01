Inter Miami notched up their second successive Major League Soccer 2025 win in a single week, beating Columbus Crew quite comfortably with a 5-1 scoreline, where Lionel Messi shone for the club. Tadeo Allende broke the deadlock for Miami, but it was Messi who quickly scored back-to-back goals to hand Herons a 3-0 lead within the first quarter. Luis Suarez, too, joined his Messi on the scoresheet, finding the net in the 64th minute, while Fafa Picault hit the final goal in the 89th minute. For the Columbus Crew, Cease Ruvalcaba managed a consolation goal in the 58th minute. With his brace, Messi also became Inter Miami's leading all-time top scorer in MLS. Lionel Messi Becomes First Herons Player To Produce 50 Goal Contributions in Regular Season, Reaches Landmark Tally During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

Inter Miami Won 5-1 in MLS 2025

Lluvia de goles en Miami 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/P8YklB3xGm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 1, 2025

