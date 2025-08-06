Portuguese tactician aka "The Special One" Jose Mourinho broke down, sobbing during a pre-match press conference after the untimely death of Jorge Costa. At the age of 53, Jorge Costa passed away on Tuesday, August 4. Jorge Costa was the captain of the UEFA Champions League winning FC Porto side, managed by Jose Mourinho. On being asked about the unexpected loss and how he feels, Jose Mourinho broke down, in tears, saying, "It’s part of my history that goes". Expressing more about the loss, a sobbing Mourinho said, "I’m very sad, but I’m here because if he could speak to me now, he would say: ‘Come on, do your press conference.’ And he would say: ‘Tomorrow, play the game. Play the game, mister." Jorge Costa Dies: FC Porto's Director of Football and Former Mumbai City FC Head Coach Passes Away at 53.

Jose Mourinho Breaks Down Over Death of Jorge Costa:

José Mourinho won in 2004 de Champions League met FC Porto. Jorge Costa was toen zijn aanvoerder. De voormalig profvoetballer overleed vandaag op 53-jarige leeftijd aan een hartstilstand. pic.twitter.com/rzSHknimIp — Voetbalzone (@voetbalzonenl) August 5, 2025

