Looking to overcome a shock defeat and secure a place at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal will take on Armenia in the ongoing World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on November 16. The Portugal National Football Team vs Armenia National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). In India, the broadcast rights of the POR vs ARM FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers is with Sony Sports Network, and fans can likely watch the Portugal vs Armenia live telecast on its channels. For those seeking to watch Portugal vs Armenia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at a cost of a subscription fee. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Sent Off As Ireland Stun Portugal, France Seal Spot.

