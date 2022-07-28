Barcelona on verge of making their fifth signing of the summer as they confirmed that there is an agreement in place with Sevilla for Jules Kounde. The young centre-back will sign a five-year deal with the Catalan club after he agreed personal terms two weeks ago. The French defender would cost Barcelona around $62 million. It will be Barca's fifth summer signing following Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha.

Check the Tweet:

Agreement in principle with Sevilla for the transfer of @jkeey4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 28, 2022

