Juventus registered a 2-1 victory against Monza in the round-of-16 of Coppa Italia 2022-23 at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Juventus had a great start to the match. Striker Moise Kean scored within 8 minutes from a brilliant Weston McKennie cross to put the Bianconeri ahead. However, Mattia Valoti managed to equalise for Monza in the 24th minute. The first half ended with a 1-1 scoreline. Kean once again found the back of the net in the 76th minute but his goal was ruled out due to an offside infringement. Finally, it was Federico Chiesa who scored the winner for Massimiliano Allegri's side in the 76th minute. AC Milan 0–3 Inter Milan, Supercoppa Italiana 2022: Nerazurri Cruise Past Arch-Rivals To Lift 7th Italian Super Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Juventus 2–1 Monza

Juventus vs Monza Match Higlights

