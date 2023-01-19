Inter Milan lifted their 7th Italian Super Cup title after beating arch-rivals AC Milan at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. Inter took a very earlier lead through Federico Dimarco's 10th-minute goal. Rafael Leao then came very close to finding the equaliser but, Andre Onana's brilliant piece of goalkeeping denied him. Soon after that, Edin Dzeko doubled the lead for the Nerazurri. The first half ended with a 2-0 scoreline in the favour of Inter Milan. Finally, Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez scored in the 77th minute to secure Inter's victory. BBC Issues Apology After Porn Audio Played During Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup 2022–23 Third Round Replay Match; YouTuber Daniel Jarvis Takes Responsibility of the Prank.

AC Milan 0–3 Inter Milan

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Match Highlights

