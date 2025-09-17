The opening night of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 produced a goal-fest in Turin as Juventus and Borussia Dortmund played out a dramatic 4-4 draw. The Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund UCL clash saw both teams remain goalless in the first half. However, the match went into overdrive in the second as Karin Adeyemi broke the deadlock and handed Dortmund a lead in the 52nd minute. Kenan Yilidz hit back for Juventus, finding the equaliser in the 63rd minute, but Felix Nmecha managed to give the visitors the lead again just after two minutes. Dusan Vlahovic managed to find his first goal of the night in the 67th minute, making the score level at 2-2. Yan Couto handed Borussia the lead for the third time in the match in the 74th minute, after which a spot kick from Ramy Bensebaini have the away team a two-goal cushion, scoring the fourth goal. With the match entering stoppage time, Vlahovic scored his second goal to finish a brace in the 94th minute, and keep Juventus in the hunt. Llyod Kelly then found the back of the net as late as the 96th minute to draw Juventus level with Borussia Dortmund on 4-4 as both teams share a point each. Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As 10-Man Los Blancos Prevail Over Les Olympiens

Dramatic Draw Between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund

