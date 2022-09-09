Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Mohammedan SC to book a spot in the semifinal of the 2022 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium. The match would be played on September 9, 2022 and will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sport18 1 SD/HD and Sports18 Khel TV will provide live telecast of the clash while fans can also watch online live streaming of the fixture on the Voot Select app or website.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)