Every athlete has unique style on the field which mostly sets him apart from the rest. England international footballer and former Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is often seen ‘spitting water’ in particular manner. When asked about it, the star confirms that he copied the action from his favourite Wrestler Triple H. Talking to GQ Walker said, “Triple H was winning everything in WWE so he just became my favourite. He did that spitting water thing so I started doing it when I was 16 and have just continued it my whole career." Triple H’s powerful entrance included the spitting and spraying water in particular manner. Triple H Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Reveal News to ‘The Game’.

Kyle Walker Confirms Copying WWE Superstar Triple H’s ‘Spitting Water’ Entrance

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🧯 Kyle Walker: "Triple H was winning everything in WWE so he just became my favourite." "He did that spitting water thing so I started doing it when I was 16 and have just continued it my whole career." (GQ) pic.twitter.com/AhYOHzZ23V — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 16, 2025

