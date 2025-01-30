Triple H has had a great wrestling career in WWE and won multiple titles while he was active in the ring. The CCO (Chief Content Officer) now has one more achievement to his name now as he will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Famed as ‘The Game’, he was a 14-time World Champion and will take his rightful place among other legends. His friends, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels revealed the news to Triple H during a private event. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Participants: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Other Confirmed Entrants in 30-Men Wrestling's PLE on February 1.

Triple H Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

👑 Behold The King of Kings 👑 @TripleH has been announced as the first member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2025, following a surprise reveal by @ShawnMichaels and @Undertaker today at @WWE HQ! pic.twitter.com/QOUMdzcZVX — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025

