Kylian Mbappe has now finalized that he will be leaving PSG at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. According to reports from The Athletic, Kylian Mbappe has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will Leave the club as free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed and Mbappe has not finalised his decision for a possible destination. Real Madrid still remains the most interested suitor. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola Power PSG To Win Over Real Sociedad.

Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Set to Leave PSG

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club. pic.twitter.com/bD0ji3CTyA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

