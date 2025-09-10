With a penalty struck at the 45th minute of the France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, Kylian Mbappe has now become the second top goalscorer ever in his national team's history. The 26-year-old Kylian Mbappe now has 52 goals in 92 appearances, the second highest in the history of the France national football team, just behind Olivier Giroud, who has 57 goals in 137 matches. With the goal at Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe has surpassed the retired Thierry Henry, who had 51 goals in 123 international games. The new Real Madrid number 10 had only matched Henry's tally of 51 goals in the last game against Ukraine. France won the match 2-1. Kylian Mbappe Picks France Teammate Ousmane Dembele as Ballon d’Or 2025 Favourite, Rules Out Barca Star Lamine Yamal From Race With Cheeky ‘He Plays for Barcelona’ Remark.

Mbappe Surpasses Henry

With his 52nd goal, Kylian Mbappé moves past Thierry Henry to take sole possession of 2nd place on France’s all-time scorers list just behind Olivier Giroud! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/mZ71cx8TI9 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 9, 2025

Kylian Mbappe Netting 52nd Goal For France:

Mbappe goal France 1-1 Island pic.twitter.com/BcKmiRwZQF — TM7 (@totalmadrid7) September 9, 2025

