The 26-year-old star Real Madrid CF forward Kylian Mbappe recently shared his thoughts on one of the greatest, if not the greatest honorary award an individual footballer would get, the Ballon d'Or. Speaking to TF1, Kylian Mbappe disclosed who he thinks would win the Ballon d'Or 2025, and as per him, the winner should be none other than his France national football team mate Ousmane Dembele. When asked about the chances of his club's rival side, FC Barcelona's sensational winger Lamine Yamal's chances, Kylian Mbappe ruled out the possibility. Ballon d’Or 2025 List of Nominees: From Kylian Mbappe to Lamine Yamal, Check Names of Male Footballers Shortlisted for France Football Awards.

Kylian Mbappe was asked to pick his favourite to win the Ballon d'Or 2025. In reply, the France national football team captain picked his teammate Ousmane Dembele. Voicing his choice with sheer clarity, the former PSG star said, "Does Ousmane Dembélé deserve it? Of course! If it were up to me, I’d deliver it to his house myself." Expressing his desire to see defenders getting more recognition, Mbappe said he wishes to see Achraf Hakimi higher in the list. Mbappe added, "I hope Achraf Hakimi finishes high because defenders deserve more recognition." When is Ballon d'Or 2025? Know Date and Venue of 69th France Football Awards.

The Real Madrid No. 10 ruled out the sensational 18-year-old FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal from the race for the Ballon d'Or 2025. However, he did mention that the Barca number 10 is a great player, saying with a cheeky remark, "Lamine Yamal? Well, not him, he plays for Barcelona (laughs). But he’s a really good player!". Ousmane Dembele has been a phenomenal player in the 2024-25 season, scoring 35 goals and providing 15 assists for Paris Saint Germain, winning Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. The player however is currently injured after the Ukraine vs France match, and is expected to be unavailable for around six weeks.

