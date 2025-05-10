Digital platform FanCode is now the official broadcaster of La Liga in India. Starting from the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 season, fans in India can watch the live streaming of all the Spanish top-tier games in India on the FanCode app and website. La Liga live streaming rights in India have been secured by FanCode for a long-term of the next five seasons, starting this year. Fans will however need to buy match passes to watch La Liga 2024-25 matches live streaming in India. Usually, the passes cost INR 19 per match, but for the big games like El Clasico, the match pass cost is INR 29. FIFA Confirms Expansion of Women’s World Cup to 48 Teams Starting With 2031 Edition.

FanCode Secures La Liga Live Streaming Rights In India:

