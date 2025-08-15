La Liga 2025-26 live streaming online will be available on FanCode in India starting Friday, August 15. The Spanish top-tier football league is set to get underway on August 15 with Girona taking on Rayo Vallecano in the first match of the season, at Estadi Montilivi in Girona. The announcement of La Liga live streaming online on FanCode was made by popular Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on social media. Fans in India can watch La Liga 2025-26 live streaming online on FanCode after purchasing either a match pass (for a particular match) or a tour pass that costs Rs 499. Earlier, La Liga live streaming in India was available on the GXR World website for free. Unfortunately, La Liga live telecast in India will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Barcelona, Villarreal Set To Make History With First-Ever La Liga Match in USA; Pending FIFA Approval.

La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming on FanCode

A special HERE WE GO indeed! What a way to celebrate #IndependenceDay. We are thrilled to bring the passion of LALIGA to every fan in India. Get ready for an incredible season - it all starts tonight 🇮🇳⚽#GreatestShowOnEarth https://t.co/cmFDzauDya — FanCode (@FanCode) August 15, 2025

