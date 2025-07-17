FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who just turned an adult, aged 18 years old on July 13, 2025, signed a contract extension with the club. Lamine Yamal had brought his grandmother for the moment of his contract extension, till 2031 and new jersey number unveiling at FC Barcelona. The La Masia product used to wear the jersey no. 19 last season, and after taking the competitions by fire, and making headlines in all, by being the finest, the Catalan club decided to make him Barca's new no. 10. The prestigious jersey number was once worn by legend Lionel Messi at the club. Lamine Yamal came for his contract extension and jersey unveiling with his grandmother. he was seen at the club premises, holding his grandmother's hand and walking with pride. Kylian Mbappe Under Investigation After Paying €180,300 to Five CSR Agents Assigned for France National Team Security in 2023; IGPN Probing Nature of Transactions: Report.

Yamal Arrives With Grandmother At FC Barcelona:

The moment has arrived. 😍 pic.twitter.com/WZbDECNqi8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)