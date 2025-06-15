Cristiano Ronaldo is now confirmed to be not part of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Ronaldo's team Al-Nassr has not qualified for the competition and Ronaldo being out of contract in the end of June, has not confirmed that he will continue or sign for a new club. Amid this, Ronaldo was spotted in his bare-bodied look alongside his son Cristiano Jr, flaunting their well-toned abs. Ronaldo shared the picture and captioned it as 'Tal pai tal filho' (Like father like son). Ronaldo recently won the UEFA Nations League title with Portugal and Cristiano Jr has also won an age group competition with Portugal U-15. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Mega Club Competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Toned Abs In Bare-Bodied Look Alongside Cristiano Jr

Tal pai tal filho 😂 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/tSfAwVQyof — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 15, 2025

