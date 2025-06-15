Cristiano Ronaldo had a good outing in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 as Portugal won the title for the second time in their history beating Spain in the final. Ronaldo scored a crucial goal in the game which helped Portugal take the match in the penalty shootout where they edged past Spain. Ronaldo had a good international break as a whole as he scored the winner in the semifinal against Germany as well. Even being 40-year-old, he did enough work off the ball and has the same instincts as a goal scorer to make sure his team gets value from him. Can Lionel Messi and Inter Miami Really Spring Surprise at FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the new prime club competition organised by FIFA and is taking place in June and July 2025 with 32 of the globe's leading teams heading to the USA for the inaugural edition. The global event will bring together the most successful club sides from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. Teams qualified through either winning continental competitions over the past few seasons or through ranking pathways. The FIFA Club World Cup will now be a quadrennial event from here on and some big clubs will participate alongside Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Hence, fans are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will also participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. They will get the complete information here. 'It’s almost decided...' Cristiano Ronaldo Rules Out His FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Appearance Ahead of UEFA Nations League Final.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr has not qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Although there were speculations that Ronaldo will leave Al-Nassr with his contract expiring in 2025 summer and join a team like Al-Ahli who will play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Ronaldo has confirmed that he will not be part of the mega club competition and that nothing has materalised as of yet. Hence, Ronaldo will not be part of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Ronaldo is yet to confirm whether he will continue with Al-Nassr in the future although he has hinted that 'nothing will change'.

