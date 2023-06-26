Lionel Messi continued to receive love from fans in Argentina as this time, supporters of the Boca Juniors club lauded him after he scored a spectacular goal against them. Messi was participating in Juan Riquelme's farewell game, representing Argentina XI against Boca Juniors XI at the La Bombonera, where he scored into an empty net after dribbling the ball past the goalkeeper. The cameras pointed towards the Boca Juniors fans, who were seen applauding and showing respect to the legendary footballer after he scored. Lionel Messi Could Step Away Temporarily From Argentina National Team to Focus on New Club Inter Miami: Report.

Boca Juniors Fans Applaud Lionel Messi

¡EL SEGUNDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DE #ARGENTINA, LO HIZO LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/WDagCN85ZL — Argentina Gol  (@BocaJrsGol) June 25, 2023

