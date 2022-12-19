As expected, emotional scenes emerged post Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 final win over France. After 3-3 scoreline following Extra Time, the winner was decided on penalty shootout and Argentina emerged as the new champions (4-2). What followed was a full night of celebrations which start from the field itself. In one of the videos going viral on social media, it is claimed that Messi is hugging his mother Celia Cuccittini. Messi did hug his mother post win, but in the video going viral, it was his teammate Sergio Aguero's mother who hugged the Argentine captain. Fans mistook her as Messi's mother and shared the videos. Lionel Messi Hugging Woman in Viral Video Is Not His Mother Celia Cuccittini, See Photos of Messi’s Mom From FIFA World Cup 2022!

The Misleading Video

Messi's mother hugs him The joy and the purity of love is simply brilliant!!!!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1ZwlgHOznX — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 18, 2022

It was Actually Sergio "Kun" Aguero's Mother

actually it's kun's mother (kun is know as his best friend since ages, by the way) , and they made the mistake because she was behind him. We know our players and their families, relax. — Angie (@AngieSancchez) December 19, 2022

