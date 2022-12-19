Just too many memorable moments to cherish for Lionel Messi! The 35-year-old who championed Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy win on December 18 was in for a pleasant surprise after the match. It was a sweet embrace from a middle-aged woman. However, it was not from his mother, Celia Cuccittini, like many assumed from the viral video. Nevertheless, it was definitely someone very close to the Argentine as he was pleasantly surprised to see the person. Later, Lionel Messi was photographed hugging his mom as well!

What a memorable night it has been for the Messi family! Photos and videos of Argentina's national football team captain with his family, including wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro at the Lusail Stadium have taken over all the social media platforms.

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Getting a Sweet Hug!

Lionel Messi and His Mother Celia Cuccittini Hug Each Other

Lionel Messi with his mother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sCVxU4MNTh — GOAL (@goal) December 18, 2022

Netizens Have Confused This Lady For Lionel Messi's Mother!

Messi's mother hugs him The joy and the purity of love is simply brilliant!!!!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1ZwlgHOznX — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 18, 2022

Messi's mother comes and hugs him. A mother's pride pic.twitter.com/wgSwisREkR — Hernán Federico Pacheco (@hernanfpacheco) December 18, 2022

But Few Have Clarified

Very moving video of messi hugging his mum. Except it’s clearly not his mum. Media immediately assuming middle aged lady running on pitch must be his mother, instead of someone who works for the team. pic.twitter.com/FfrQ9BxrZo — Ben Winston (@benwinston) December 19, 2022

She is Actually Sergio "Kun" Aguero's Mother

I’m so relaxed ! Good info! — Ben Winston (@benwinston) December 19, 2022

