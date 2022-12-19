Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has finally fulfilled his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup. Messi scored two goals in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2022 victory against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, yesterday, December 19th. Following the match, Lionel Messi shared a very emotional moment with his mother, Celia Maria Cuccuittini. Messi hugged his mother in the middle of the ground and celebrated probably the best moment of his career. The video of this moment has now gone viral. Barcelona React to Lionel Messi’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win, Call him ‘The Best Ever’.

Messi Enjoys the Moment with His Mother

Embed from Getty Images

