The year 2022 has seen a number of footballing stalwarts achieving accolades across various competitions. Based on that FIFA has announced the finalists of the FIFA Men's Best Player 2022. Ballon D'or winner and UEFA Champions League winner Karim Benzema, FIFA World Cup and Golden Ball Winner Lionel Messi and FIFA World Cup Runners-up and Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe feature in the list of finalists for the award. FIFA Puskas Awards 2022: Richarlison Finds Place Amongst List of Three Finalists.

List of Finalists For FIFA Men's Best Player Award 2022 Announced

🚨 We have our finalists for #TheBest FIFA Men's Player Award! 🇫🇷 @Benzema 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi 🇫🇷 @KMbappe — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 10, 2023

