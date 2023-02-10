The list of final three goals for the Puskas award for the year 2022 have been announced. Expectedly Richarlison's overhead kick goal from the group stage match against Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, which also became the goal of the tournament, featured in the list. He was joined in the list by former French International Dimitri Payet and Marcin Olesky, a polish amputee football player, whose goal took the football loving world in craze. European Super League Organizers Present 80-Team Competition Idea as Part of New Proposal.

FIFA Puskas Award Finalists Announced

We have our finalists for #TheBest FIFA Puskás Award! 💫 🇧🇷 @richarlison97 🇵🇱 Marcin Oleksy 🇫🇷 @dimpayet17 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 10, 2023

