Lionel Messi has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain after he issued an apology to the club and teammates for his 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia. The Argentine was suspended for two weeks by PSG earlier after he travelled to Saudi Arabia, reportedly without the club's permission and he apologised with a subsequent video message. As per a recent update on PSG's official website, he has resumed training. It still unclear though if he will be part of PSG's match against Ajaccio. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi back in PSG Training

Lionel Messi has returned to PSG regular training session today morning at Camp des Loges — after saying sorry with the public statement. 🔴🇦🇷 #PSG Situation looks more calm after tension aroind Saudi trip — but it’s still unclear if Messi will be available for game vs Ajaccio. pic.twitter.com/ptcq8Oahdj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023

