Lionel Messi showed once again why he is the best at what he does as he scored on his debut to help Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup 2023 on Saturday, July 22. The Argentine maestro was part of the starting XI for his team and was introduced into the game in the 54th minute. And by the end of it, he made a telling impact on the outcome with a sublime free-kick that saw Inter Miami emerge victorious 2-1 to begin their Leagues Cup 2023 campaign in style. Robert Taylor had given Inter Miami the lead in the 44th minute before Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna cancelled it out in the 65th. Lionel Messi Wins Hearts With His Off-Field Gesture, Offers Passes to Inter Miami Teammate in Group Chat for His Unveiling Event.

Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul 2-1

Leo Messi WALKS IT OFF. 🤯 An unreal ending to this #LeaguesCup2023 battle. pic.twitter.com/wJvFEjGWU5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Watch Robert Taylor's Goal Here:

ROBERT. TAYLOR. A brilliant solo effort to put @InterMiamiCF on top! (And Messi loves it) #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/QefDY0yOBp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Lionel Messi's Free-Kick Goal Video:

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

