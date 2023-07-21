On the field, Lionel Messi has always proved to be a team player but now the Argentina forward has won hearts with his off-field assists. The 35-year-old has amazed his Argentina mate in the players’ group chat by providing timely assist with tickets to his unveiling event on Sunday. The pouring rain could not stop Messi’s unveiling event last weekend in Miami’s Fort Lauderdale as he was unveiled before the jam packed crowd as the new star of Major League Soccer (MLS). Match Tickets for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut vs Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium Sold Out!.

The new mates of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner were on the fear of missing out the grand event and forward Leonardo Campana switched to Inter Miami’s Whatsapp group for free passes.

"On Sunday, Campana was looking for tickets and he put in the group chat if anybody has any," Inter Miami defender DeAndre Yedlin told to the media.

"I didn't even know whether Messi was in the group chat yet, but he popped up straightway and said, 'How many do you need though?' Straightaway like that.”

"From there I was just like 'Woah!' You know what I mean. Like straight off the bat, they maybe know each other for three days or something. But to show that generosity is a great fresh example of how (Messi) is."

A sold-out crowd amounting to about 20000 fans were eager to see the unveiling the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner after much delay caused by rains and lightning.

