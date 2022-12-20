Lionel Messi had some more wholesome content for his fans on Instagram as he shared an emotional video that traced his career right from the start to becoming the FIFA World Cup 2022 champion. Taking to the social media platform where an earlier post of his became the most-liked ever, Messi also shared a long note, where he thanked everyone in this journey of his, from the ones who missed out on winning the title in 2014 to the late great Diego Maradona. A part of his note read, "Many times failure is part of the journey and learning and without the disappointments it is impossible for success to come..Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!!!" Lionel Messi and Other Players Avoid Freak Accident, Almost hit Overhead Cable on Top of Bus During Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Victory Parade (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi's Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

