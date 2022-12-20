The party is just getting started for Argentina players as they reached Buenos Aires to celebrate their FIFA World Cup 2022 win. However, they avoided a freak accident after barely escaping getting hit by an overhead cable while sitting on top of the bus during their victory parade. Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes were among others who sat on top of the bus celebrating the World Cup win when they ducked just in time to avoid getting by the cable on top of them. Paredes' cap however flew off but that hardly did matter as they continued their celebration with the fans with their team bus moving forward. Argentina Victory Parade: Lionel Messi and Co Reach Home, Sea of People Joins National Football Team to Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win (Watch Video).

Argentina Players Avoid Getting hit by Overhead Cable:

¡CUIDADO CON LOS CABLES MUCHACHOS! Insólito momento en la llegada de los campeones del mundo a Argentina. Se le voló la gorra a Leandro Paredes. pic.twitter.com/mUfGmOTQdU — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 20, 2022

Leandro Paredes' Cap Falls Off after Hitting Overhead Cable:

