We all remember the World Record Egg that has held the title of the most liked Instagram beating Kylie Jenner’s previous record. Until now. Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi’s post where he’s holding the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in his hands has officially broken the Egg’s record of the most-liked Instagram post in history. With 56 million likes and counting, this post is probably bringing some balance back to the world. Check out the viral post below. Lionel Messi Jumps on Table in the Dressing Room After Argentina Win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar; Watch the Heartwarming Viral Video.

Get The Viral Post Here

With 56 million likes and counting, Messi’s World Cup win has ended the Egg’s nearly 4-year reign. pic.twitter.com/macbFAMUuF — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 20, 2022

