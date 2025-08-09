Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has provided important updates on the availability of the squad's star players Phil Foden and Rodri. Speaking about the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, Guardiola clarified that the CDM has suffered a "big injury" in the last game against Al-Hilal, but is training now. However, Pep Guardiola also stated that Rodri might turn fully fit in the next five to six weeks, meaning out at least until mid-September. Pep Guardiola said, "Hopefully maybe the international break is when he will be really really fit." The Spanish tactician also cleared that he wants Rodri fully fit. Speaking about Phil Foden, the Man City boss said, "Phil was doing really good but he had a problem with a knock on his ankle that’s why as a precaution we did it". Both players stayed behind in Manchester as EPL giants Man City travelled to Palermo for the Anglo Palermitan Trophy. ‘Keep Pushing…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr’s 4–0 Win Over Rio Ave in Club Friendly (See Post).

Rodri Remain Out Until Mid-September

