A bizarre incident took place when AIFF revealed the shortlist for the candidates who are in contention to take over as the head coach of the Indian national football team. AIFF technical director Subrata Paul revealed Xavi Hernandez, former Barcelona coach was one of the applicants but his application was rejected due to financial restraints. There was massive backlash of this news on social media and when AIFF verified, they couldn't confirm the authenticity of the application. Later, a report revealed, a 19-year-old student at VIT Vellore was behind the incident as he has claimed he pranked the AIFF by sending a hoax e-mail, impersonating as Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez. AIFF Confirms Receiving 'Fake' Applications From Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez For the Role of India National Football Team Head Coach.

19-Year-Old Student Reportedly Claims He Pranked AIFF

A 19-year-old student at VIT Vellore has claimed he pranked the AIFF by sending a hoax e-mail, impersonating as Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez, expressing interest in the vacant head coach role of men’s NT. [TTI] #90ndstoppage pic.twitter.com/DiVnZZc6Ah — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) July 27, 2025

