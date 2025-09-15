Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 to win the Manchester derby in Premier League 2025-26, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, September 14. It was a thoroughly dominant performance from the Cityzens, who blanked Ruben Amorim's Red Devils to bounce back to winning ways after suffering losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton in their last matches in the Premier League this season. Phil Foden gave the lead to Pep Guardiola's team in the 18th minute when he scored off an assist by Jeremy Doku. Manchester City led 1-0 at half-time and after the break, it was Erling Haaland who got his name on the scoresheet in the 59th minute, with Jeremy Doku once again providing the assist. The Norwegian scored his second goal of the match in the 68th minute. Premier League 2025–26: Reece James Reflects on Chelsea Conceding Late Equaliser Against Brentford, Says ‘They Punished Us’.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Result

Man City get their first win since the opening weekend in some style 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/gZ1qdUdHIV — Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2025

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United Goal Video Highlights:

