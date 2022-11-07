English Premier League club Liverpool FC put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group as they are reportedly inviting offers for potential buyers. As per the reports, a “full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties”. Lately, there has been criticism from fans that FSG have not spent enough on the playing squad in the last few years and that's why the club hasn't had as much success as they should have under German Manager Jurgen Klopp.

FSG puts Liverpool up for sale:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group. Sale deck has been produced for interested parties. Goldman Sachs + Morgan Stanley assisting evaluation process. Unclear if deal gets done but FSG inviting offers @TheAthleticFC #LFC https://t.co/hdmPKeb1ec — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 7, 2022

