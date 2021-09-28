Liverpool on Tuesday, paid their condolences to Sir Roger Hunt following his demise at the age of 83, on Monday. Taking to Twitter, they shared a post writing, "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time."

Check their post here:

We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt. The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 – 2021. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)