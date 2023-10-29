Liverpool and Colombia star winger Luiz Diaz learned that his mother Cilenis Marulanda and father Luis Manuel Díaz had been abducted from a gas station in Barracas, Colombia, on Saturday and held captive at gunpoint. The parents had received a warning to avoid their remote home from the authorities of the Caribbean town situated in the La Guajira region, fearing that this was what was going to happen.

Liverpool and Colombia Star Winger Luis Diaz's Parents Kidnapped

🚨 Liverpool star Luis Díaz parents have been kidnapped today in Colombia, per @VickyDavilaH reports. Tje case happened in the recent hours in Barrancas, La Guajira. The police is reportedly taking care of the case as they are working to bring Luis parents back asap. pic.twitter.com/q7BBePnqrB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2023

