Netherlands national team manager Loius Van Gaal revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer. Following his revelation, wishes for his speedy recovery came from the football fraternity with names like Marcus Rashford, Robin Van Persie and clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid amongst those who shared messages from him.

See Posts Here:

Marcus Rashford:

Earned my debut from LVG. Will forever be indebted. You can fight this. We are all behind you ♥️ https://t.co/ar2qc9JfFW — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 4, 2022

Robin Van Persie:

You got this, Louis! Stay strong 🧡💪 pic.twitter.com/j0wU9ZcrtJ — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) April 4, 2022

Jesse Lingard:

Emotional to hear the news. Wishing you a speedy and full recovery in your battle gaffer! Stay strong, we all know you’ll fight this with all your heart and courage! pic.twitter.com/zmPSqhPn7F — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) April 4, 2022

Barcelona:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barça manager Louis van Gaal, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uE5SzstOHR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2022

Real Madrid:

Real Madrid C. F. sends all its affection and support to @OnsOranje national team coach Louis van Gaal. The strength that he's always shown in the face of challenges will help him overcome this adversity. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 4, 2022

Bayern Munich:

FC Bayern would like to wish former head coach Louis van Gaal all the best as he battles cancer. We all know how strong a person he is. Hoping for a full and speedy recovery!#MiaSanMIa — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 4, 2022

UEFA:

On behalf of the European football community, we send our very best wishes to Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, who has announced he is battling prostate cancer. ❤️ We're all with you, Louis. pic.twitter.com/i71UqYNgur — UEFA (@UEFA) April 4, 2022

Gary Lineker:

Sending best wishes and hopes for a full recovery to Louis Van Gaal, who announced on Dutch television tonight that he’s battling prostate cancer. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)