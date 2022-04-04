Netherlands national team manager Loius Van Gaal revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer. Following his revelation, wishes for his speedy recovery came from the football fraternity with names like Marcus Rashford, Robin Van Persie and clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid amongst those who shared messages from him.

See Posts Here:

Marcus Rashford:

Robin Van Persie:

Jesse Lingard:

Barcelona:

Real Madrid:

Bayern Munich:

UEFA:

Gary Lineker:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)