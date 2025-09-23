Luis Enrique was named winner of the men's Johan Cruyff Trophy at the Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony while Sarina Wiegman bagged the women's honour at the Theatre du Châtelet in Paris on Tuesday, September 23. Luis Enrique established himself as a leading contender to bag the top prize after guiding PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) to the club's first-ever UEFA Champions Trophy 2024-25 season. PSG also won the French Cup and Ligue 1 titles under his guidance. Sarina Wiegman won the women's Johan Cruyff Trophy after she led the England Women's National Football Team to the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 title earlier this year. It was the second consecutive time that England had bagged the Women's Euro title. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

