Luis Suarez bid an emotional farewell to the Gremio fans after featuring in his last match for the Brazilian club. The Uruguay striker joined the Brazilian Serie A club towards the end of last year after leaving Nacional and has left the side after scoring 27 goals in 52 appearances. The former Barcelona and Liverpool marksman had scored in Gremio's 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama and after the match, clapped at the fans who applauded his efforts for the club. His children then came running on the pitch and later, Suarez was seen standing along with his family. Suarez has been rumoured to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. 'Together We Can Change the Planet' Lionel Messi Shares Awareness Message About Protecting the Earth in Inspirational Video for COP28.

Watch Video:

GRACIAS, @LuisSuarez9 🥹🇪🇪 Um capítulo lindo de nossa história foi escrito por ti. O 4º maior artilheiro em atividade do mundo deixou a sua marca 27 vezes com nosso manto. Onde estiver, serás para sempre IMORTAL! 💙 pic.twitter.com/gtcy7aLshE — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) December 4, 2023

