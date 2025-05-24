Real Madrid secured a dominating 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad in their final home game of the La Liga 2024-25 season on Saturday. However, it was an emotional ending for the Real Madrid fans as Croatian legend Luka Modric played his final home game for the Los Blancos. In the 85th minute, Carlo Ancelotti made his final substitution, replacing Modric with academy player Chema. After that, the stadium offered a thunderous ovation to the legendary midfielder. Players from both sides formed a guard of honour as an emotional Modric exited the pitch – his final steps as a Madridista in the stadium he graced for over a decade. Luka Modric to Leave Real Madrid After 13 Seasons; Croatian Legend Pens Emotional Note, Writes 'I'll Always Be a Madrid Fan' (See Post).

Luka Modric Receives Guard of Honour

pic.twitter.com/dKtebSCY88 — M O U S A (@iMousaQ) May 24, 2025

