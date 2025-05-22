Ace midfielder and Croatian legend Luka Modric has formally announced his departure from Real Madrid CF, after being a part of the Los Blancos side since 2012. The Real Madrid No. 10 announced his decision to leave following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, after being a part of the club for 13 seasons, winning 28 titles, which includes multiple La Liga and UCL titles, together as a team. Luka Modric wrote an emotional note, announcing his decision to leave Real Madrid CF. In that long note, he stated, "I want to thank the club from the bottom of my heart, especially the president Florentino Perez, my teammates, coaches and all the people who have helped me during all this time." Luka Modric also stated, "Leaving with a full heart. Filled with pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I'm no longer going to wear this shirt on the field, I'll always be a Madrid fan." Luka Modric Becomes Oldest Player to Represent Real Madrid in Official Matches, Achieves Feat During Record-Setting La Liga 2024-25 Match Against Celta Vigo.

Luka Modric's Emotional Note:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Modric (@lukamodric10)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)