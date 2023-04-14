Manchester United and Sevilla played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash in the Europa League 2022-23 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Red Devils got a brilliant start as Marcel Sabitzer gave them the lead in the 14th minute of the match. Sabitzer then soon gave United a two-goal lead. The first half ended with a 2-0 scoreline in the Red Devils' favour. Sevilla finally came back into the match with Tyrell Malacia's own goal. The Spanish club then levelled the score 2-2 in injury time as Harry Maguire put the ball into his own net. The second leg will be held on Friday, April 21 at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville.

Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla

⏰ 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦 ⏰ What a night of action! Who impressed you?#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)