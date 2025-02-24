After Arsenal’s recent loss against West Ham United, the Liverpool side had a great chance to extend its lead to 11 at the top of the premier League 2024-25 standings. But the side was playing an away game against defending champions Man City. Yet, continuing their ‘unstoppable offensive gameplay’ Liverpool made most of the opportunities count and with help of Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai’s goals defeated the Cityzens 2-0 at the Emirates stadium. The Reds are now firm favourites to win the Premier League 2024-25 title. Manchester United Rallies To Draw 2–2 Against Everton in Premier League 2024–25 After Late VAR Drama.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25

